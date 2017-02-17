Donald “Jr.” Malone, 62, of Marion

by

Donald “Jr.” Malone, age 62 of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at the Presidential Center of Marion.

Jr. was born on August 20, 1954 in Marion, the son of Donald Kenneth and Ina Rae (Johnson) Malone, Sr.

Jr. had a love for playing pool. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing poker.

He is survived by his children: Donald Kenneth Malone, III, Larry Allen (Teresa) Malone, Georgia (Linda Richards) Malone, Daniel K. (Melissa) Malone, Judith Marie Baker, Rocky Layne (Rondha) Malone, Randi Gillem and Elizabeth Dawn Malone; ex-wives: Tina Marie Malone and Joyce Bishop; numerous grandchildren and many great grandchildren: siblings: Ronald Lee (Brenda) Malone, Terrance Patrick (Robin) Malone and Judy Kay (Clifford) Hall; and sister-in-law Karen Nitz.

Jr. is preceded in death by his parents; children: Davey Exline and Mark Anthony Malone; siblings: William Everett Malone and Diana Rae Heacock.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 18, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral services will be Saturday at Solid Foundations Pentecostal Church, 1122 Merkle Ave., Marion at 10AM with Pastor Kathy Runyon officiating; Burial will be in Grand Prairie Cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made to the funeral home.

