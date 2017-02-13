by

Donna Jean Trimmer, 83, of Marion passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, February 11, 2017, at 4:20 AM in the Dewolfe Place.

On April 13, 1933, Donna was born in Marion, Ohio the youngest daughter of seven children of the late Clyde and Ida Mae (Keuhn) Collins.

Donna attended Marion Harding High School and later began her career as a laboratory assistant with the Smith Clinic in 1952. In 1970 she was promoted to Supervisor of Central Supply Dept. Donna retired from the Smith Clinic in 1985 after 32 years of service.

During her career with the Smith Clinic, Donna married the love of her life; William W. Trimmer on March 12, 1954 and he survives.

On October 18, 1954, Bill and Donna welcomed their second child; Karen (Trimmer) Gillespie.

Donna spent her free time painting ceramics, sewing, and was an avid walker. She spent many wonderful years fishing on Lake Erie with her grandchildren. She loved the sunshine and spent her winters with Bill in Florida. Donna truly loved life and was the kindest person you could ever know.

She will be dearly missed by her husband; Bill, daughter; Cheryl (Tom) Ruth, grandson; Adam (Courtney) Ruth, daughter; Karen (Ron) Gillespie, granddaughters; Ryan Gillespie & Molly (Jeremiah) Talley, great grandchildren; JaeLee & Taeyan Gillespie, Isabella, Mayson, & Brenna Talley.

Including her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her four sisters; Margaret Moore, Merlyn Frayer, Mariam Thornburg, & Janet Spaid, and two brothers; Raymond & Donald Collins.

Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon. A memorial service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 12:00 Noon conducted by Chaplin Terry McLaughlin. Burial will be at a later date in the Waldo Cemetery.

Contributions in Donna’s name may be made to Kindred Hospice. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.boydbornfuneralhome.com