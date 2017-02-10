Dreama J. Saulsberry Mollett, 50, of Marion

by

Dreama J. Saulsberry Mollett, age 50, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at the Riverside Methodist Hospital following a brief illness.

On July 20, 1966, Dreama was born in Marion, Ohio, the daughter of David and Jacqueline R. (McDonald) Saulsberry.

During her younger years, Dreama enjoyed modeling in Wisconsin, where she found her passion for high heels and getting “done up.” She also worked as a home health care aide for several years.

A woman of faith, Dreama was a member of the Fountain of Eternal Life Church and formerly of the Body of Christ Church.

The life of the party, Dreama truly “lived life to the fullest.” She especially loved to dance to her many favorite songs and singers. She had the most joyful, fun loving personality that would brighten even your worst of days.

Most important of all to Dreama was her family. She deeply loved her children and grandchildren, and cherished time spent with them.

Sweet in every way, Dreama saw the best in everyone and everything. “She would do anything for you, no questions asked.”

Dreama will be dearly missed by her four children: Candace Marr, Steven Marr, Mya Butler, and Jacqueline (Ben) Mobley; five grandchildren: Mason Adams, Daryl and Emily Butler, and Katelynn and Gracelynn Mobley; former husband, Donald Mollett; four siblings: Lisa (David) McCarty, Denny Saulsberry, Wendy Canada, and Fred Saulsberry; three half siblings: Angie Aebi, Danielle Chadarria, and Joe Saulsberry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including her parents, Dreama was preceded in death by her son, Brandon Marr.

Her family will greet friends from Noon – 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2017, at the Gebhardt Enterprise Baptist Church, 894 Gebhardt St., Marion. Services honoring her life will follow there at 3 p.m., with Pastor Debra Mollett officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dreama’s family to assist with unexpected expenses.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Dreama’s family and your favorite memories and condolences may be shared with them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.