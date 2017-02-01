Earl Douglas Tackett, 73, formerly of Marion

by

Earl Douglas Tackett passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on January 27, 2017 at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. Earl was born January 6, 1944 in Drift, Kentucky to the late Luther and Georgina York Tackett.

Earl grew up roaming the hills of Floyd County, Kentucky with his six brothers and sisters. He always spoke of his fondness for those days and his love for that area. He later graduated from Martin High School, and then took some college courses before entering the United States Air Force in 1961. He was enlisted until 1965, and his time in the Air Force allowed him to see the world, with Germany and France being among the many places he was stationed.

Upon leaving the service, he eventually made his way to Marion, Ohio and was employed at Whirlpool Corporation for more than 30 years before retiring, kind of. Earl and Whirlpool could never really seem to go their separate ways, as he continued on as a part-time supervisor until his illness no longer allowed him to do so. He made many lifelong friends while there, and earned much respect for the man he was. A great many of his former employees have reached out since his passing, expressing what a great man he was and their favorite ever to work for. These words coming from people that worked for him is a true testament to what an honest, fair, and caring human being he was. It has been said the only way to not like Earl at the shop was to not do your job. And then you might see his other side.

Earl married Lillian “Leigh” Tackett in 1967 in Wise, Virginia. They were happily married for 48 years, before the love of his life passed away in November, 2015. Earl lost a large part of himself that day, and now they are reunited once again.

While Leigh loved to travel the country, Earls favorite place was right at home. Though he went on many golf trips, they were all of the “find out after it’s booked” variety. Kevin found out early this was the only way to get him away from the home and family he loved so much. The one thing that could get him going without a second thought was following his family’s sports endeavors. Earl said he believed half his life was spent at the sports fields, and he wouldn’t trade it for anything. There was no sacrifice Earl wouldn’t make to be in attendance at every event for his children and grandchildren. He and Leigh were known to have traveled over three hours roundtrip to attend a scrimmage that lasted 45 minutes. On more than one occasion. That’s who he was and what he loved to do. Spend time with family.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents Luther and Georgina; his brother Bob and sister Artie Sue; and like Leigh, lost another piece of himself with the death of his grandson Derrec.

Earl is survived by his daughter Kim(John) of Marion; his son Kevin of Toledo, OH; granddaughter Caitlyn, grandson Braden, and great-grandson Cayden; Brothers Gary(Vicki) Tackett of Marion, and James Tackett of Drift, Kentucky: Sisters Carolyn Belcher of Paintsville, Ky, and Diana(James) Pratt of Hindman, Ky. He is also survived by brother-in-law Larry Thornsberry of Martin, Ky, sister-in-law Joanie Sanders of Clemson, SC, and ex sister-in-law Betty Pack of Drift, Ky, along with many nieces and nephews and other loving relatives.

Visitation will be held at Boyd Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St., Marion, OH from 1:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday February 1st, with a memorial service at 7 pmcelebrating Earl’s life. Burial will be at a later date.