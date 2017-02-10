Elsie Jane Miller, 88, of Marion

by

Elsie Jane Miller, age 88, of Marion, died Monday, February 6, 2017 at her home.

Elsie was born in LaRue, Ohio on July 16, 1928 to the late Ira Dale and Edith Rose (Kennedy) Derringer.

Elsie graduated from LaRue High School in the class of 1946 and three years later married John Jr. Miller on July 1, 1949.

Elsie held many jobs over the years; she worked for Fulfillment Corporation of America, The Marion Glass Company and was a housekeeper for local motels.

Elsie was a loving person always putting others first, never saying an unkind word. She loved to spend time with her family and taught her children how to sew. She made herself and children many clothes, P.J.’s, sundresses and costumes. She was an incredible crafter and could needlepoint and embroider with the best. In younger years, she enjoyed bowling with her husband, John; together they won many tournaments.

Elsie is survived by husband, John; children, Ronald Wesley Miller, Karen Marie (Charles) Mullins, Richard Allen (Nancy) Miller, Keith Eugene Miller, Cathryn Ann (Miller)Reams, Mary Jane (Timothy) Boyle; grandchildren, Ronald Miller Jr., Charles Mullins, Christopher Mullins, Joseph Mullins, Daniel Mullins, Carrie Millisor, Daniel Millisor, Michael Miller, Miranda McClanahan, Tiffany Wu, Nichole Seigfried, Amber Blair, Jason Miller, Janelle Miller, Elizabeth Boyle, Melanie Boyle; 21 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren, and sister, Marilyn Surber.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, son, John Roger Miller; brothers, John, Carlos, and Byron Derringer; and sisters, Norma Jean Glenna and Bertha.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 9, 2017 from 1 until 3 pm at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel with a 3 pm funeral service with Pastor Therese Lehman officiating.

Memorial donations may be made in Elsie’s honor to The American Cancer Society.

The Miller family wishes to express their thanks and appreciation to Kindred at Home, Home Health Care, Heartland Nursing and Rehabilitation of Marion, Heartland Hospice and Doctor Bob Singh for the love and care they gave to our mom and wife.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Elsie’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.