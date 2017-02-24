Felix “Frank” Miller, 73, of Marion

by

Felix “Frank” Miller, a devoted father, husband, proud grandfather and friend to many, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Marion General Hospital at the age of 73.

Frank was born on May 7, 1943 in Columbus to the late Felix Miller and Alice (Kinney) Martin. A graduate of Marion Franklin High School in 1961, he served in the US Air Force where he learned to work on C133 aircraft. He continued his passion for fixing things after his service and furthered his education at DeVry Institute. Frank retired from Anheuser Busch after 27 years as an electrician with the maintenance department.

He loved to tinker and help others with their home projects. Frank had the gift of gab as an extreme conversationalist and was a wonderful teller of stories. He loved spending time with his family and bragging on his grand kids. He enjoyed scenic drives and traveling with his wife Edna of 46 years. Frank could always be found listening to classic country music and at Wednesday night bingo at the VFW Post 2505. He played a mean game of corn hole and in his younger years bowled and played horse shoes.

Frank never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand, he was also known for his hard working ways and love of family.

He is survived by his wife, Edna (Stepp); his children, Frank Dwayne (Beth) Miller, Owen David (Amanda) Miller, Tammy (Jock) Williams, his 3 grandchildren: Reese, Blake, and Piper, half-brother Terry Martin, and half-sister Pam Martin.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his 3 siblings; David Miller, Roxanne Rader, and Sandy Casteel.

Friends may call 5-8 p.m. on Friday at the Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mt. Gilead, where services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Mark Tuggle officiating. Burial will follow at Marengo Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to V. F. W. Post 2505, P.O. Box 15, Lockbourne, OH 43137.

To share a condolence for memory please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com