Frederick W. “Fred” Berkshire, 94, of Marion

by

Frederick W. “Fred” Berkshire, age 94, of Marion, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2017 at The Kingston Residence of Marion.

Fred was born August 1, 1922 in Zanesville, Ohio, one of four children, to the late Fred E. and Beatrice A. (Kreager) Berkshire.

Fred graduated from Lash High School in Zanesville, Ohio and was always eager to tell the story of how he was able to skip the 2nd grade.

After graduating from High School, he enlisted in the US Army Air Corp during WWII serving in the 338th Air Service Squadron based in China and the 315th Air Service Group.

After his honorable discharge, Fred met Elsie Ann Barry at a dance and was married shortly after on June 25, 1948. Together they shared 68 years of marriage raising five children, loving grandchildren, and spoiling great-grandchildren; Elsie passed away September 25, 2016.

In 1967 Fred’s job with Columbia Gas moved the family to Central Ohio where they lovingly made their home and raised their family. Fred retired from Columbia Gas with 41 years of service in 1987 as a Division Plant Manager. To say he was a family man was an understatement. If Fred wasn’t working or helping his children with all sorts of home improvement projects, especially painting, he might be found enjoying the golf course. Fred was a lifetime Mason and in younger years was a member of the Marion Industrial Club and Quarter Century Club of Columbia Gas.

Fred will be missed by children: Barry (Cindy) Berkshire of Cardington, Martin (Kathy) Berkshire of Holly Springs, MS, Chuck (Kris) Berkshire of Cypress, TX, Barb (Russ Smith) Griffin of Marion, and Beth (Tim) Constantine of Bucyrus; grandchildren: Amy, Jill, Joe, Ben, Lauren, Diana, Karen, Kevin, Rusty, Brandon, Alex, and Max; and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to Fred’s parents and wife, Elsie, he was preceded in death siblings, Rosamond Bendure, Irvin Berkshire, and Robert Berkshire.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St. Marion, from 4 until 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2017 at the funeral home with Rev. Cindy Berkshire officiating. Military Honors will be presented by The Marion County United Veterans Council and burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Fred’s honor to White Lily Chapel in Ashley, Ohio.

The Berkshire Family would like to thank the loving staffs at Primrose of Marion, The Kingston Residence of Marion, and Ohio Health Hospice for the care they provided Frederick.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve The Berkshire Family. Online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.