George W. Mobley, 84, of Marion

by

George W. Mobley, age 84, of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2017 at Carriage Court of Marysville. On April 28, 1932, he was born to the late John Thomas and Addie Leona (Keeney) Mobley, and on January 21, 1956, he married Phyllis Jean Ball.

George retired from Honda after 9 years of service, but before that, he worked at the former American Malleable Co. for 30 years. He was a member of Oak Knoll Baptist Church for 50 years. He loved the lord, his church, and reading his bible. He loved playing guitar, especially blue grass music, and he was part of a group that played various venues over the years. He was also a ham operator and helped with communication during the 1978 blizzard.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis; his children Randall (Robin) Mobley of Marion, Ohio, Diana (Stuart) Coffman of Princeton, North Carolina, Susan (Phil) Bishop of Marysville, Ohio, and Steven (Dawn) Mobley of Oxford, Pennsylvania; his sister Maggie Woodring of Caldwell, Ohio; his grandchildren Jennifer (Jeramy), Benjamin (Jackie), Andrew, Sarah (Keenan), Lauren (Robbie), Michael, and Emily; and his great-grandchildren Isaac, Madeline, KateLynn, GraceLynn, Jackson, Audrey, and Riley.

Calling hours will take place on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 from 3 PM to 5 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will be held Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 11:30 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Al Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Oak Knoll Baptist Church or to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.