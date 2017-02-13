You are here: Home / Obituaries / Gloria S. Hurd, 64, of Marion

Gloria S. Hurd, 64, of Marion

February 13, 2017 by

Gloria S. Hurd, age 64, of Marion passed on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at 9:04 AM in the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born in Arcola, Mississippi on November 14, 1952 to the late Charlie & Josephine (Myles) Sanders.

Friends may call at the Christ Missionary Baptist Church on Monday, February 13, 2017, from 11:00 AM until service time at 12:00 Noon. Rev. Corredon Rogers will conduct the service and burial will follow in the Grand Prairie Cemetery.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.boydbornfuneralhome.com

