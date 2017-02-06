Hobert Hughes, 89

by

Hobert Hughes, age 89, passed away on Thursday February 2, 2017 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky, Ohio.

Hobert entered this world on September 26, 1927 to the late Henry and Neva (Hammond) Hughes in Lawrence County, Kentucky.

He proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1950 to 1954. During the Korean War, Hobert was a P.O.W. for 28 months. He retired from the C.S.X. Railroad as a heavy equipment operator after 40+ years. He belonged to the American Legion Post in Prospect, OH, life member of the Disabled Veterans and a member of the V.F.W. Stephen Cheney Post #7021.

Hobert is preceded in death by his parents; three sisters: Norma Presley, Irene Rule and Jean Meade; and four brothers: Ervin Hughes, Anderson Hughes, Jeff Hughes and Johnny Hughes.

He is survived by a daughter: Janet (Dana) McCrery of Marion, OH; one son: Greg A. (Debbie) Hughes of Caledonia, OH; one sister: Rebecca Hoover of Orville, OH; one brother: Thomas Hughes; two grandchildren: Matt J. (Nicole) McCrery and Lindsay (Eric) Bell; two great grand children: Parker and Brynn McCrery; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends and family can come and honor Hobert’s life on Monday February 6, 2017 starting at 5pm to 7pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral service with Military Rites by the Marion County Veterans Council will be held on Tuesday February 7, 2017 at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will follow funeral service at the Marion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kindred Hospice of Marion, OH. Online condolences can be expressed at the: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com