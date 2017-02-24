Ina M. Moore, 80, of Marion

by

Ina M. Moore, age 80, of Marion, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

On May 17, 1936, she was born to the late Paul and Bertha (Showers) George, and on July 11, 1954, she married her first husband Floyd Arliss Davis, who passed away on November 20, 1967. She married her husband Robert Olen Moore in June 13, 1969, and he preceded her in death on August 6, 2012.

Ina was a member of the Lee Street Presbyterian Church, and she spent two years working as a clerk at G.C. Murphy Co.

She is survived by her son Craig A. (Angel Lee) Davis of Marion; her daughters Debby (Rick) Walter and Julie Renee (Bobby) Hoskins of Marion; her sister Vickie (Steve) Neff of Marion; nine grandchildren: Shane (Lydia Sullivan) Hoskins, Dillon Hoskins, Craig F. (Jayme Adkins) Davis, Nichole (Issiah) Sterritt, Kyle (Kortney) Newell, Westley (Stefani) Davis, Alexia (Matt Smith) Newell, Chad (Kelly) Walter and Jeremy (Ashlie) Walter; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Floyd Arliss Davis, her second husband Robert Olen Moore, two brothers, and one sister.

Visitation will take place Sunday, February 26, 2017 from 2 PM to 5 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Monday, February 27, 2017 at 11 AM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home with Reverend Dean Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Heights Memory Garden.

