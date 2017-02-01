Jack M. Corbin, 78, of Marion

by

Jack M. Corbin age 78 of Marion, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

He was born January 20, 1938 in Marion, Ohio to the late Harry and Erial (Butler) Jack Corbin.

On August 16, 1954 he married Lucille Irene (Bowers) Corbin. She preceded him in death on September 14, 2015

Jack was attended Marion Harding High School and was a member of Richland Road Church of Christ and Salem Evangelical Church. He lived in Somerset, Ky. for 30 years, but spent most of his life in Marion, Ohio. He was employed at Tecumseh Products as a manager for 45 years, he retired in 2000.

He is survived by his son, David (Renae) Corbin of Bronston, Ky., four daughters, Maria (Brent) Rowland of Marion,Oh., Terri (John) Linstedt of Cardington, Oh., Jackie (Larken) Slack of Roseville, Oh., Laura (Bill) Walker of Dublin, Oh., 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, one brother, Richard Corbin of Edison, Oh., three sisters, Joyce (Gene) Lehner of Marion, Oh., Kathy (Roger) Edwards of Marion, Oh., Nancy (Dan) McCormick of Canandaigua, Ny.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Diana Corbin, his brother, Robert Corbin and his sister, Barbara White.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 1, 2017 from 5 – 8 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 11 AM with Pastor Russell Howard and Rev. J. Patrick Street officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Richland Road Church of Christ or Salem Evangelical Church. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com