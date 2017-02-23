James E. Haycox, 87, of Marion

by

James E. Haycox age 87 of Marion, Ohio passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at his residence.

He was born December 20, 1929 in Marion, Ohio to the late Alfred M. and Nellie M. (Hatch) Haycox.

On July 31, 1952 in Marion, Ohio he married R. Irene (Crider) Haycox.

James was a member of the Ohio National Guard for 10 years, he employed at the Marion Engineering Depot for 10 years, and then worked for the City of Marion at the Water Treatment Plant and the City Garage for several years before his retirement. In his spare time he enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and watching the Old Western Movies.

He is survived by his wife, R. Irene Haycox of Marion, Oh., his children, Jamie (Debbie) Haycox of Springfield, Oh., Terry (Allyson) Haycox of Marion, Oh., Deb (David) Edwards of Marion, Oh., Steve (Teresa) Haycox of Edison, Oh., 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and one sister.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 5 – 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice in care of the funeral Home. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com