Joanne Princess Clark, 81, of Marion

Joanne Princess Clark, age 81 of Marion, passed on Saturday February 4, 2017 at Heartland of Marion.

Joanne was born on September 10, 1935 in Marion, the daughter of Warren William and Princess (James) Carlyle. She was a hard worker and most notably at Kroger’s, in office administration.

Joanne was united in marriage to Willis F. Clark Sr. and together they shared their lives together. They made their house a home, raising 3 children. Joanne was a godly woman, filled with love and generosity. Her smile would light up a room. She lived her life by the Golden Rule, doing unto others as she would have them do unto her. Family was her greatest achievement. Reunions were always something she looked forward to, being one of 12 siblings there were lots of family members to keep in touch with. She like to capture all of life’s special moments with her camera, taking pictures and creating scrap books of everything. “Goof off days” with the grandkids was the highlight of any week, the cherished times were never long enough.

In her younger years, she and Willis loved to square dance with their friends. They also enjoyed traveling the United States, of course taking pictures of everything they experienced. Playing euchre and pinochle was a favorite pastime with family and watching Joe Montana playing football was something Joanne wouldn’t miss. Cheering on the Buckeyes and her grandchildren’s sports were common place in Joanne’s home as well. She was constantly tending to her beautiful flower gardens and also enjoyed canning and bird watching. Crafting times with her dear friend Polly Green was something Joanne always looked forward to.

Joanne’s faith in God was a cornerstone in her life. She and Willis spent their time in devotion and faithful study of the Bible. They attended LaRue Baptist Church where they taught Sunday School and Joanne played the piano. She also attended Fite Memorial Baptist Church and participated in Joybells.

She is survived by her devoted children: Willis F. (Terry) Clark, Jr. of Marion, Rose Mae (Richard) Rudd of LaRue and Cindy L. (Donald) Carey of Marion; 8 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren: Siblings: Stanley Clair (Norma) Carlyle, Jesse (Dorothy) Carlyle, Judith (George) Walker, Thelma (Curly) Ayers, Edith (Paul) Baker, Joyce (Glenn) Wood, Katheryn (Pete) Browning, Ruby Saunders, Wanda (Ernie) Hay and Janice (Jim) Crumm; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joanne is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Willis F. Clark, Sr. and her brother Herbert (Bessie) Carlyle.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 11AM to 1PM; Memorial service will immediately follow with her nephew David Carlyle officiating; Burial will be in LaRue Cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made to American Cancer Society, American Heart Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.

