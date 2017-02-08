by

John W. Pegg, 86, of Marion, Ohio passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2017, at 7:15 AM at his residence.

He was born in Columbus, Ohio on September 21, 1930 to the late Elias and Gladys (Walter) Pegg.

John graduated in 1948 from Vinton High School, Vinton, Ohio. He married the former Jonda Brammer in Richmond, Indiana on January 16, 1953 and she survives.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was a lifelong member of VFW Post 7201. John retired in 1988 as Assistant Chief from the Marion City Fire Department where he had been employed for 28 years.

Surviving along with his wife; Jonda are a daughter; Lesley Pegg of Marion, OH., a brother; William Pegg of Gallipolis, OH., a granddaughter; Alyssa Pegg, nephews; Robert (Debbie) Pegg of Gallipolis, OH. & Dr. William (Alena) Pegg of Clearwater, FL., Special cousin; Mary Kay (Ed) Moriarty of Columbus, OH., and former daughter-in-law; Julie (Jim) Woodson of Columbus, OH.

Proceeding him in death were his parents, a son; Mark Pegg in 2000, a brother; Jim Pegg, and sister-in-laws; Mary Pegg & Nelgene Pegg.

Calling hours will be observed on Thursday, February 9, 2017, from 5:00 – 8:00 PM in the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Pastor Dwight Hord will conduct the funeral service in the funeral home on Friday at 11:00 AM with burial to follow in the Marion Cemetery.

Donations in John’s name may be made to Heartland Hospice of Marion. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.boydbornfuneralhome.com