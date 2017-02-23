Keith Harold Stried, 40, formerly of Marion

by

Keith Harold Stried, age 40 of Delaware passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2017 surrounded by his family at Kobacker House in Columbus following a 15 month brave battle against cancer. His family and community of supporters will forever remain “Stried Strong” inspired by his legacy of faith, courage, and strength; traits which will live on in each of his supporters.

He was born in Newport News, Virginia on January 31, 1977 the son of Harold and Shirley (Johnson) Stried of Marion. Keith graduated from Pleasant High School in 1995, where he excelled in baseball, basketball, and golf. He then attended the Ohio Wesleyan University, a member of the Bishop’s baseball team and graduated in 2000.

Following graduation he married Jessica Stephenson. They were blessed with two sons: Carter and Jaxson. Keith’s greatest joy and proudest achievement was to coach his sons in their various sports and watch them play ball. Their life centered on those activities. Keith also had an immense passion for all things in nature, the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. But nothing surpassed his love and devotion for both his faith and family.

Keith looked forward to the opportunity to have fun and laugh, even in the midst of illness. Described as caring, loving, and quiet, he was also witty and strong. He was a loving and treasured husband and father.

As a member of the Delaware Christian Church, he participated in their serving ministry. A man of God, he was strong in his faith and instilled the importance of faith to his children. Keith was a father to many, more than his own. He showed so much grace and courage right to the end. His greatest desire was for everyone to know Christ.

Keith is also survived by his sister LeAnn (Todd) Morgan; brother Tim (Anna) Stried and their sons Gavin and Graham; parents-in-law: Debbie (Larry) Popp and Phil Stephenson; sister-in-law: Errika (Anthony) Bowman and their children Blake, Harper and Chase; brother-in-law Lincoln (Katie) Stephenson and their children Kamri and Liam; step sister-in-law Lindsey (Kevin) Barnett and their children Hunter, Brooklyn, and Maci. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, extended family, and a host of Stried Strong supporters and friends.

Friends may call from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday or from 10-11 a.m. on Monday at the Delaware Christian Church, 2280 W. William St., Delaware, where services will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Monday with Pastor Sam Rosa officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Stried Strong Fund for the college tuition of Carter and Jaxson, c/o Delaware County Bank, 800 W. Central Ave., Delaware, Ohio 43015. Envelopes will also be available at the church.

