Larry Eugene Brewer, 65, of Marion

Larry Eugene Brewer, age 65, of Marion, passed peacefully at his home on February 18, 2017 surrounded by his loved ones. Larry was born on March 21, 1951 to Robert C. and Melba Jean (Blair) Brewer. He was a lifelong resident of Marion, Ohio.

Larry is survived by his wife and companion of more than 50 years, Sharon Kay (Hughes) Brewer. Larry and Sharon were wed on August 25, 1973, and during their lifetime together they had three children: Robert Brewer (Naomi Craig), Kelly (Jay) Ingraham, and Angela Leonard (Mike Muetzel), all of Marion, Ohio. The love that Larry and Sharon shared and the family they created would go on to bless them with eight grandchildren and two-great grandchildren.

Larry loved each of his grandchildren tremendously and always supported their chosen activities. He sat through many ball games: baseball, softball, soccer, and volleyball. Larry did not care what sport it was, if a grandchild was participating, he wanted to be there to cheer them on. Another favorite activity of Larry’s with the grandkids was sitting on the couch eating ice cream from the container and watching cartoons, or playing cars, or whatever other crazy idea they thought of because Larry was just as young at heart as the kids were. He was also just as silly.

Larry was an avid reader and had a vast knowledge on a variety of topics. Whether it was birds that were native to the local area, or something happening halfway around the world, Larry had read about it and could inform others of the specifics. He also had an amazing sense of humor and was known for pulling a prank or two in his day, especially at Whirlpool, where he retired from in 2013 after more than 30 years of service. Larry was also employed at the Erie Lackawana Railroad for nine years before his tenure at Whirlpool.

Larry was a man of many talents who was never too busy to help a friend in need. There were no jobs too hard, too dirty, or too tough. Whether it was trimming trees, fixing cars, or installing a new roof, Larry never said no. He never met a challenge he didn’t face head on, nor a friend in need he was unwilling to help.

He enjoyed working in his garden and always had plenty of tomatoes for anyone who stopped by. His flowers were always magnificent and his lawn was carefully manicured. Larry was also an avid collector of firearms and was a Licensed Federal Firearms Dealer for many years. His knowledge on a variety of topics was a gift and will truly be missed by all who knew him.

Larry is also survived by his mother Melba Jean Brewer, Marion, and sister Linda (Mike) Varner of Kenton, and Cindy (Glen) Combs of Marion. Larry was preceded in death by his father Robert C. Brewer, a sister Sandy Brewer Harper, and a niece Melba Jean Varner.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society in honor of Larry.

Larry’s family will greet friends on February 24, 2017 from 2pm to 3pm at Snyder Funeral Homes GUNDER/HALL chapel 347 West Center Street Marion, Ohio. Services celebrating his life will be held immediately following with Pastor Grover Caudill officiating.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be chosen to serve Larry’s family and condolences may be by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.