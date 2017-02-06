Leonard D. “Lenny” Arnold, 69, formerly of Marion

by

Leonard D. “Lenny” Arnold, age 69, of Cardington, died unexpectedly Friday evening, January 27, 2017, at home following an extended illness.

On September 8, 1947, Lenny was born in Mansfield, Ohio, the youngest of three boys of the late LeRoy and Eleanor (Stewart) Arnold. He was raised in Marion, Ohio, and graduated from River Valley High School in the class of 1965.

He worked a short time before enlisting in the Army where he served as a member of the 101st Airborne Division. For his heroism against hostile forces in the Republic of Vietnam, Lenny was awarded an Army Commendation Medal with “V” Device (for valor) and a Bronze Star.

Following his honorable discharge, he returned home where he married Christy Ann Roes on July 21, 1970, with whom he had two children, Chela’ and Bradley. He worked a number of jobs, keeping his eye on the personal goal of having his own graphic arts business someday. He was able to eventually do that and became best known as a graphic artist, making signs that can be seen all over Morrow and Marion counties.

Combining his love for his country and of riding motorcycles, being a member of the Patriot Guard was a perfect fit for Lenny. He traveled far and wide to honor his fellow Patriot Guard brothers, who referred to him endearingly as “Z Spoon”.

Leonard was an artist all of his life, who especially loved to paint.

Simply put, “Leonard was Leonard.” He was one of a kind. He will be remembered as a kind man, who loved deeply, and had a great sense of humor.

He will be missed by his wife, Changhui Arnold, whom he married on February 10, 2008; two children: Chela (Nick) Toombs and Brad Arnold; six grandchildren: Jazmin, Alijah, Alex, Olivia, Blake and Zaine; a great-granddaughter, Laniyah; three siblings: Raymond (Diane) Arnold, John (Laura) Arnold, and Jeri (Steve) Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

His family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Monday, February 6, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services honoring his life will also be held there at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, with Pastor Tom Stimson officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Patriot Guard Riders, Inc., c/o Tatum & Associates, Inc., 6641 E. 85th St. N., Owasso, OK 74055.

Memorial contributions may be made to Patriot Guard Riders, Inc., c/o Tatum & Associates, Inc., 6641 E. 85th St. N., Owasso, OK 74055.