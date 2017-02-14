by

Margaret Catherine King Hudson, 78, of Prospect, Ohio, died Sunday, February 12, 2017, surrounded by family.

She was born December 24, 1938, in Point Pleasant, WV, to Harry and Catherine (Reynolds) King. Margaret was the last baby to be born on the Showboat Majestic.

On October 30, 1957, she married Ellis Paul Hudson, in Point Pleasant, WV.

Margaret worked at Fulfillment Corporation of America (FCA) as a secretary. After having children, she was a homemaker and a co-owner of The Way We Were Antiques, before retiring. Her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends meant the world to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother/sister in-laws Dick and Barb Barnett and Conard and Lyda Hudson; and nephews Eddie Hudson and Mike Barnett.

Margaret is survived by her husband Ellis Hudson; daughters Diana (Kenneth) Napier of Bucyrus, OH and daughter Linda (Rolando) Garza of Corpus Christi, TX; grand-children Rodney Francisco (Ken Enad), Timothy Carr (Heather Rubel), Nicole Francisco, Matthew Carr, Megan Garza (Luis Archuleta), Andrea Garza, Kirsten (Dylan) White, and Brooke (Austin) Bolin; great-grandchildren Madilyn Carr, Nicholas DeLaCruz, and Violet Archuleta; brother/sister in-laws Richard and Kathy Simms; best friends Doris Burton and Leota Pope; special caregiver and friend Patty Van Sickle; nephews Doug Barnett, Adam Simms, and Aaron Simms; niece Angela Hudson; and many friends.

Friends and family can come to honor Margaret’s life at a graveside service at Marion Cemetery on Wednesday, 1:00 pm at Marion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marion (OH) Palace Theater or the Elgin Schools (Marion, OH) Angel Fund. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com