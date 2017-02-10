by

Marilyn R. Surber, 90 of LaRue, died Tuesday evening, February 7, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

She was born September 28, 1926 in LaRue to the late Ira Dale and Edith Rosa (Kennedy) Derringer.

On March 14, 1945 she married Harold R. Surber and he died February 14, 1991. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Byron, John and Carlos Derringer, three sisters, Glenna Marie Moore, Elsie Jane Miller, Bertha June Roat.

She and her husband, Harold owned and operated Surber’s Arco Service Station in LaRue for 30 years. She was a member of the LaRue United Methodist Church. A very active member of the LaRue Community, Marilyn had served as a den mother for the local Cub Scouts, was a member of LaRue Business Women, Pythian Sisters and the Mother’s Club, all in LaRue. She enjoyed listening to Joel Osteen, making crafts, doing jigsaw puzzles and sudoku.

She is survived by two sons, Dale Ray (Sharon) Surber; Robert William Surber, Sr., both of Marion; grandchildren, Linda R. Surber, Lori Ann (Paul) Anglemyer, Shawn M. Arthur, Robert William Surber, Jr., great-grandchildren, Chelsea Shepherd, Kaitlyn Manns, Abigail Anglemyer, Spencer Anglemyer, Dominic Arthur, a great-great-grandson, Joel Shepherd, a brother-in-law, John Miller, Marion.

Funeral services will be Friday, February 10, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, LaRue with Pastor Mike Raypholtz officiating. Burial will follow in LaRue Cemetery. Friends may call 2 hours before the funeral, beginning at noon at the LaRue funeral home.

Memorial gifts may be made to American Heart Association, 5455 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43214 and American Cancer Society, 5555 Frantz Rd., Dublin, OH 43017.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com