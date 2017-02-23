by

Marleah Lois Smith 84 of Richwood, died peacefully late Friday evening February 17, 2107 at Brookdale of Marysville.

She was born January 23, 1933 in Dearborn, Michigan to the late Harold and Helen (Bolz) Webster, she was also preceded by her husband Jerry Smith, siblings: Ruth (Ken) Austin, Harold “Bud” (Caroline) Webster, Helen (Jack) Stubbs, Marge (Larry) Lavitorie, Mary (Tom) Riley and Richard (Susan) Webster

Marleah was known to her friends by her middle name of Lois and affectionately as “Lolo” by her husband Jerry. She was born, raised and lived in Michigan until the mid- 1970’s when a job relocation moved the family to Richwood. Lois loved the outdoors and was an enthusiastic horsewoman all her life and showed Morgan horses with her family. When she lived in Michigan she loved to ice skate on all the ponds froze over in the winter and she even found joy in shoveling snow. After moving to Ohio, she and Jerry liked to ride bikes on the weekends and do bird and nature watches. After Jerry passed in 1996 she joined a travel group and got to explore her interest in England and made several trips to the British Isles and Europe with her friends. She got an opportunity to fly to Europe on the Concorde and come home one the ship Queen Elizabeth II. She loved reading and had a very passionate love of Opera. Lois was a very friendly fun loving person always giving a smile or telling a joke. She would be happy to have people remember the fun times, the silly things in her relationships with friends and family.

She worked for the Ford Motor Co. in Michigan and is survived by her sons Kerry Smith of Michigan and Craig (Barbara) Smith of Dublin and their sons Garrison and Bennett.

Private family ceremonies will be held at a later date

Memorial gifts may be made to the Vitas Hospice 655 Metro Pl S #400, Dublin, OH 43017, the family was very appreciative of the care they received from Vitas.

The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood is assisting the family

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com