Marvin Darrell Tiller, Jr., 61, of Marion

Marvin Darrell Tiller, Jr., age 61, of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2017 at Marion General Hospital. On August 27, 1955, he was born to Marvin Tiller, Sr., and Betty (Sykes) Davidson in West Virginia, and on June 22, 1974, he married his wife Donna (Kidd) Tiller.

Marvin was an avid lover of cars, motorcycles, his pets, and he greatly enjoyed music. He was considered the cook of the family, and he loved his family and grandchildren above all else.

He is survived by his wife Donna Tiller; his daughter Darla (Dane Smith) Tiller of Marion; his son Darrell Ray (Shelly) Tiller of Delaware; his grandchildren Aven, Shelby, Mackenzie, Kara, Treyden, Kanyon, Syrus, and Crew; his great-grandchildren Nolan, Zayven, Amelia, Lolita, Anabelia, and Breahlynn; his sisters Sharon, Sandy, Penny, and Mindy; his brother Jeff; his parents Marvin Tiller and Betty Davidson; mother-in-law Darlene Endicott; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Lauren Sparling.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, February 22, 2017 from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7 PM with Celebrant Alysse Morgason officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Community Foundation or the Marion Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.