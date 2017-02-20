Mary Alice Hostetler, 88, of Marion

by

Mary Alice Hostetler, age 88 of Marion, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Heartland of Marion.

Mary was born on April 15, 1928 in Massillon, the daughter of Arnold T. and Faye A. (France) Boak.

On November 8, 1947, Mary was united in marriage to her soulmate, Roy R. Hostetler in Canal Fulton. Together they shared 57 loving years of marriage; Roy preceded her in death on November 3, 2004.

Mary will be remembered for the loving and generous person that she was. Family was cherished above all else. She had a special connection with her sisters and they loved to spend time together. Time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren were unforgettable moments for her. Baking was a gift she loved to share, especially the Christmas treats she would make every year.

She had a great devotion and faith and was a member of St. Mary Church. It was through the church that Mary joined a widows group that would meet for regular luncheons.

She is survived by her children: Ronald R. (Carol M.) Hostetler, Randy L. (Sharon) Hostetler and Rhonda K. (Larry) Smith; 7 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren (with one on the way, and one great great grandchild on the way); siblings: Betty Christner, Peggy Sampson, Lucy Holmes, Doris Fisher and Donna Ritter.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; husband Roy R. Hostetler and siblings; Al Boak, Bob Boak, Burt Boak and Rita Burger.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 N. Main St., Marion at 10AM; Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church.

