by

Norma Jean Baldauf, 84, of Marion, passed away unexpectedly February 21, 2017 in Marion, Ohio.

She was born January 13, 1933 to Frances and Susie Trimmer. Married the love of her life, Richard E. Baldauf March 17, 1951. They were married for 45 years before be passed in 1996.

Norma accomplished many things in her life but the most notable thing was being a mother. Mother of Nancy, Patricia, and Shari she exemplified the term love. Anyone who knew her could expect kindness, love, acceptance, understanding amongst many other attributes.

An avid baker of the best cookies and pies one could ask for and if you gave her fabric and a sewing machine she would make just about anything you could ever desire. She was one who could turn an old worn out t-shirt into the most beautiful quilt you had ever seen. Filled with pride she took great care of her yard, flowerbeds and selflessly babysat her grand and great-grandchildren. She would never accept a dime in return.

One of her greatest achievements was being a grandmother. We are all currently disputing over who was her favorite because she made everyone feel like they were her “favorite.” Everyone who came over knew her as grandma and she treated everyone like they were one of her own.

Norma is survived by 9 grandchildren: Leiha Myers(Mike Snyder), Amanda (Travis) Lilly, Ryan (Lindsey) Lovett, Jamie Lamb, Laura (Anthony) Dumont, Ami Johnson(Jason Archer), Josh (Kayla) Lovett, Nick Lovett, and Hunter Cockrum. Also she is survived by her “babies” 10 great-grandchildren: Madison Bailey, Layne Myers, Presley and Hadley Lilly, Raegan and Grayson Lovett, Jace and Harper Lovett, Zara Batiste and Kailer Archer.

Siblings: Nick (Esther) Trimmer, William Trimmer, Jackie Cole, and not only a sister but her best friend, Donna Briggs. Also, she is survived by her special friend Carl Hindman. Preceded in death by siblings: Dale and Donald Trimmer.

Our hearts will never forget the songs that only she knew the words to, the advice that she would give even when you did not want it, and the many life lessons that we all learned from her. She will forever remain in our hearts.

Friends may call Friday 10-12 at Family Life Church 2209 Marion Waldo Road with service following at 12:30. A private burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Salvation Army or Nationwide Children’s Hospital in her honor.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.