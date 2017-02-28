Patricia A. “Pat” Black, 77, of Marion

by

Patricia A. “Pat” Black, age 77, of Marion, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

Pat was born in Nelsonville, Ohio on October 16, 1939 to the late Virgil Leroy Huddy and Verna L. (Wooley) Huddy-Meador.

For many years, Pat worked for East Lawn Manor as a nurse’s aide and with the kitchen staff. Pat was a former member of The Marion Salvation Army and would never miss a Buckeye game.

Pat is survived by her son, John Allen (Julie) Black of Marion; brother, Edward Leroy (Rose) Huddy of Florida; sisters, Judy (Richard) Kight of Sandusky, Ohio, Dixie Lee (David Etzel) Crase of Toledo, Ohio, Becky (Charles Green) King of Columbus, Ohio and Cindy (Larry) Nowicki of Swanton, Ohio.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents, step-father, Walter Meador; brother, Charles Huddy; infant sister, Karen Sue Huddy, and longtime partner, John Kelly.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 2, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St. Marion, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Pat’s honor to The Marion Salvation Army.

