Phyllis Ann Bish-Lyon, 78, of Marion

Phyllis Ann Bish-Lyon, age 78 of Marion, passed away on Monday February 6, 2017 at her residence surrounded by family.

Phyllis entered this world on May 5, 1938 in Marion, OH to the late Gerald W. and Ruth E. (Millisor) Bates. On June 5, 2015, she married Richard A. Lyon in Marion, OH.

After 30 years in the Bookkeeping Department at GTE, she retired and worked at the Smith Clinic in the Housekeeping Department. Then she worked at Krogers in the Deli Department for over 10 years. Her family and grandchildren meant the world to her. She was the matriarch of her family, and she will be greatly missed by all.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law: Sandy Bates; and a grandson: Jeremy Bosh

Phyllis is survived by her husband: Richard Lyon; son: Tim (Jackie) Bish of Marion, OH; step-son: Mark (Denise) Lyon of Marion, OH; three daughters: Terri (Rick Jackson) Hendricks of Belleville, OH, Lori (Jeff) Williams of Marion, OH and Jennifer (Randy) Hunt of Caledonia, OH; step-daughter: Julie Dailey of Orlando, FL; two brothers: Dick (Barb) Bates and William Bates; one sister-in-law: Becky (Ed) McElroy; grandchildren Eric (Amy) Hendricks, Amber (Chase Huff) Hendricks, Ricky (Lynne) Jackson, Mindy (Mike) Crouch, Dawna Bosh, Dusty Blevins, Heather (Chris) Cummings, Jessica (Jon) Bish, Hallie Bash, Daniel Bash, and Megan Bash; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Friends and family can come to honor Phyllis’s life on Friday February 10, 2017 starting at 11am to 1pm at the Green Camp United Methodist Church. Funeral service will follow starting at 1pm with Pastor Josh Freshour officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Green Camp United Methodist Church or Heartland Hospice or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com