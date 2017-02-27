Ralph E. Weaver, Sr., 88, of Marion

by

Ralph E. Weaver, Sr., age 88 of Marion, OH, went to be with the Lord on Thursday February 23, 2017 at the Marion General Hospital.

Ralph entered into this world on October 10, 1928 to the late Orlie E. and Florence M. (Parks) Weaver in Marion, Ohio. On October 10, 1959, his birthday present was that he married the late Helen M. (Smith) in Marion, Ohio.

He belonged to the White Oaks Road Freewill Baptist Church. He was a crane operator for the Marion Power Shovel and retired after 38 years of employment. He will truly be missed by his family and friends and will live forever in our hearts.

Ralph is preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Helen (Smith) Weaver; one daughter: Linda Peterson, one great grandson: Cody James; and two sisters: Norma Thompson and Mary Weaver.

He is survived by three daughters: Robin (Greg) Smith of Arizona, Pat McFadden of Delaware, OH and Judy Crabtree of Marion, OH; three sons: Ron (Karen) Hesson of Virginia, Randy (Amy) Hesson of Marion, OH and Ralph (Renee) Weaver, Jr. of Alabama; one sister: Phyliss Weaver of St. Louis, MO.; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; a host of nieces and nephews; and faithful furry companion, Peanut.

Family and friends can come to honor Ralph’s life on Monday February 27, 2017 starting at 4pm to 6pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday February 28, 2017 starting at 11am officiated by Pastor Dannie Dickerson. Burial will follow service at the Grand Prairie Cemetery.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.