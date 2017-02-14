Ralph “Lee” Leroy Galleher Jr., 68, of Marion

by

Ralph “Lee” Leroy Galleher Jr., age 68, of Marion passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday February 9, 2017.

Lee was born on Thursday January 9, 1949 to the late Ralph L. and Cora (Gleason) Galleher in Marion. He was one of seven children.

Lee attended Pleasant High School where he enjoyed playing football. After school Lee became a general laborer for many local manufacturing companies before being forced into disability.

Lee enjoyed riding motorcycles along with collecting Native American figurines and artifacts. He told his son that he felt this kept him connected to his Cherokee heritage. He attended many Native American Pow Wows and reenactments. Above all Lee enjoyed spending time with his family.

Lee will be dearly missed by his son Ron Galleher and grandsons Ronnie Galleher and Sean Galleher.

Lee was greeted at the gates of Heaven by his parents; brothers John Galleher, Harry Galleher, and Marvin Large; sisters Norma Dye, Viola Rinderly, and Ethel Galleher

Memorial contributions may be made to Snyder Funeral Homes 360 East Center Street, Marion Ohio 43302 to assist Lee’s family with his final expenses.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Lee's family.