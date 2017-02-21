Robert Jay “Bob” Smith, 90, of Marion

by

Robert Jay “Bob” Smith, age 90, of Marion, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2017 at Marion Pointe of Marion.

Bob was born in Independence, Kansas on January 16, 1927 to the late Everett and Genevieve Smith.

Bob married Christine Hesson on June 27, 1952 who passed away October 20, 2012. Bob and Chris never had their own children, but always enjoyed watching their adoptive families grow.

Bob was a jack of all trades, he was able to fix just about anything. He formerly worked for the Marion Power Shovel and McDaniel Automotive.

Bob is survived by his sister, Marsha Holcomb and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made in Bob’s honor to Grave Harvest Church, 127 North Prospect St., Marion.

