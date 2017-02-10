by

Ruth Maxine Simpson, 90 of Richwood, died February 8, 2017. She went to be with the Lord surrounded by her loving family.

She was born October 6, 1926 in Union County to the late Truman and Florence (McKitrick) Lowe. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Jean (Lowe) Norviel, a brother, Richard Lowe, and a brother-in-law, Jack Norviel.

On October 25, 1947 she married Robert N. Simpson and he died September 18, 1999.

She was a loving, dedicated, compassionate and generous wife, mother, grandmother, friend and neighbor and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Richwood since 1958 and served as communion chairman for several years and also served as membership secretary for 32 years. In addition to those duties, she also sent sympathy and get well cards to members of the church for 13 years and helped with bible school for many years. Ruth was a member of the Progressive Mothers Club of the CCL, a member of the VFW Post 870 Ladies’ Auxiliary, and a member of the Richwood Civic Center.

Ruth worked on the election board for 42 years, worked at Adjutant General Depot in Columbus, at Harding’s in East Liberty, and for several years at Scotts in Marysville.

Ruth was an Avon Representative for the Richwood area for 31 years. She graduated from Raymond High School in 1944 and had attended all class reunions up until this past summer. She enjoyed traveling and attending the 509 Parachute reunions with her husband, Bob, which were in many different states.

She is survived by her sons, Ronald B. (Vicky Wilson) Simpson, Waldo; Robert D. (Nancy) Simpson, Marion; a daughter, Rhonda Sue (Joe) Lane, Marion; a brother, Donald (Vivian) Lowe, Marysville; grandchildren, Rachelle Simpson, Crystal (Daniel) Orians, Jennifer Simpson, Jill (Nicholas) Nowacki, Brittni (Chris) Meadows, Jared Lane, Veronica and Josh Alexander, Karie Ferguson, Ellen (Luke) Hodges; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Ashton Meadows, Brooklyn and Willow Orians, Camryn Caudill, Damon, Riley and Liam Hodges, Zachery and Olivia Alexander.

Funeral services will be Monday, February 13, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church, Richwood with Pastor Joe Rhea officiating. Burial will follow in Claibourne Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 4 PM at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to First United Methodist Church, 18 S. Fulton Street, Richwood, OH 43344

