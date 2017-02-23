You are here: Home / Obituaries / Steven Conrad Fisher, 57, of Marion

Steven Conrad FisherSteven Conrad Fisher, age 57, of Marion, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at Grant Medical Center.

On June 6, 1959, he was born to the late William E. and Betty J. (Williams) Fisher, and he later married his wife Debbie Price. They’ve been happily together for over 20 years.

Steven worked at Marion City Schools for 20 years, and then he spent 3 years working for Silverline.

He is survived by his wife Debbie; his children Arin (Philip) Coleman, Stephanie (Joel) Hedrick, Nathan Fisher, Christina (Paul) Redmon, Joseph (Tiffany) Foreman, and Angela (Chris Edwards) Foreman; his brothers Bill and Mike Fisher; 10 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are currently pending with the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

