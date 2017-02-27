Teresa Ann Sanborn, 57, formerly of Marion

by

Teresa Ann Sanborn, age 57, of Delaware and formerly of Marion, died Tuesday, February 21, 2017.

On June 10, 1959, Teresa was born in Marion, Ohio, the youngest of three children of the late Carl and Irene (Klingel) Sanborn. She graduated from Pleasant High School in the class of 1978.

After earning her college degree, Teresa worked for several years at the Defense Supply Center in Columbus (DSCC). After DSCC, she worked for the United State Postal Service as a mail handler for twenty three years in Columbus, until her retirement in 2014.

A woman of faith, Teresa formerly attended the Radnor Church of Christ.

Sharing a close bond with her parents, Teresa lived with Carl and Irene most of her life to help care for them. After her father passed in 2003, she and Irene moved to Delaware to be closer to work.

Teresa and Irene both shared a love for traveling, taking many trips together and collecting numerous mementos to remember their trips by. One of their favorite excursions was their day trips to the casino in Indiana. They also loved visiting Irene’s grandchildren, Teresa’s nieces and nephews, with whom they shared a special bond. They were a big part of each of their lives.

To honor and remember her mother, Teresa named her beloved cat, Reney. They were inseparable.

Despite enjoying her quiet and solitude, Teresa also had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh with her family and friends.

She will be missed by her brother, Jerry Sanborn of Lancaster; his fiancée, Linda Souder of Worthington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including her parents, Teresa was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Holbrook; nephew, Randy Buckey; and sister-in-law, Patricia Sanborn.

Her family will greet friends from 5 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will also be held there at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, with Celebrant Mark Schuring officiating. Burial will follow in Waldo Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Delaware County and American Diabetes Foundation.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Teresa’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.