Terri M. Lynn, 58, of Marion

Terri M. Lynn, age 58 of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Thursday February 16, 2017.

Terri entered this world on January 9, 1959 to Richard and Odessa (Neade) Fox in Marion, Ohio.

Terri was a cook for 20 years. During her cooking years, she has cooked for The Shovel Lounge, Buckeyes Restaurant and the Marion Country Club. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. Terri will truly be missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her father: Richard and Carolyn Fox; her mother: Odessa and late Jack Grandstaff ( he passed in 2002); her companion: Terry Gamble; one daughter: LaKisha Lynn of Marion, OH; one son: Ben Lynn of Marion, OH; four brothers: John (Bobbie) Fox of Claridon, OH, Brad Fox, Robert Fox and Jamie Heine; one half-brother: Richard Fox; one half-sister: Shelly Fox; two grandchildren: Thalia Contreras and Juan Contreras.

Friends and family can come honor Terri’s life on Saturday February 25, 2017 starting at 1pm to 2pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow starting at 2pm on Saturday February 25, 2017 at the funeral home with Pastor Tom Beckel officiating.

