Thomas A. “Tom” Coy, 90, of Marion

Thomas A. “Tom” Coy, age 90, of Marion, died peacefully February 9, 2017, at his home.

Tom was born on September 19, 1926, in Ravenna, Ohio, the eldest of three children of the late Russell and Louise (Stokey) Coy. He was raised in Brady Lake, Ohio, where he spent his youth playing in the water, on the ice, or roaming the great outdoors hunting with his father and brother.

At the end of WWII he joined the Merchant Marines transporting troops from Europe to the U.S. and South America. Afterward he enlisted in the U.S. Airforce spending the majority of his tour in Okinawa as a radio operator during the Korean War conflict. After the war, Tom briefly attended Kent State University and found employment with the Erie Lackawanna /Conrail Railroad as a shipping clerk from which he would retire after 44 years of service.

Tom married Ella Lee Hall, on March 29, 1958 in Ravenna, Ohio. Together they shared fifty nine years of marriage and raised four children.

After retirement from the railroad Tom found joy volunteering at the Love Inc. food pantry, driving a church bus for Central Baptist Church, helping with the Marion Popcorn Festival, dismantling barns, and hunting with his son-in-law Chad. He then worked as a temporary employee at the Honda Marysville service building. While there he purchased used Hondas for his grandchildren that were coming of age to drive. Like Johnny Appleseed, Tom was always planning ahead to be a blessing to his family. He had a way of showing his love for family by appearing at just the right moment to help without being asked. He will be remembered for his generosity and his subtle ability to look out for others.

Tom was preceded in death by his sister Flora Fertig of Brady Lake, Ohio.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife Ella, brother Robert “Bob” Coy of Kent, Ohio, four children: Brenda Coy of St. Augustine, FL, Christine Reese, Dan (Dena) Coy, Regina (Chad) Layne, all three of Marion; six grandchildren: Nathan Reese, Jessica Reese, Katelyn (Jeremy) Bensen, Kristin Coy, Josh Coy, Darian Layne; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

His family will greet friends from 4 – 6 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2017, at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St. Marion, Ohio 43302. Services honoring his life will immediately follow with Pastor Ryan Strother officiating. Burial will be at Standing Rock Cemetery in Kent, Ohio following a brief grave side service.

Memorials can be made to Ohio Health Marion Hospice.

On behalf of Tom’s family, they would like to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to the staff of Ohio Health Marion Hospice for their compassion and professional care and the kind staff at Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Tom’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.