William E. Adrian, 66, of Marion

William E. Adrian, age 66, of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the Kobacker House.

On February 6, 1951, he was born to the late Dana Edison and Virginia Mae (Frazier) Adrian, and on July 23, 1983, he married his late wife Vicky Arnold.

William worked as an insurance adjuster at Acceptance Insurance for 13 years, and he was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. He was also a member of the VFW and the Moose. He loved bowling, and he had quite a knack for it. He served in the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his sons Bradley (Charlene) Adrian of Chandler, Arizona, and Matthew Adrian of Marion, Ohio; his sister Susan Winters; and his brother Ronald Adrian.

He was preceded in death by his wife Vicky Arnold, who passed on December 7, 2015.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, February 16, 2017 from 4 PM to 8 PM at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 540 Windsor St., Marion, Ohio. Services will be held the following day, Friday, February 17, 2017 at 11 AM at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church with Pastor Marcellus de Oliveira officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.