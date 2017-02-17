Wyatt E. Bibler, 61, of Marion

by

Wyatt E. Bibler age 61 of Marion, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

He was born September 28, 1955 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Wilmer E. and Marjorie A. (Branch) Bibler.

On May 14, 1976 he married Becky Y. (Crider.)

Wyatt was employed at Whirpool Corporation for 37 years in maintenance. He retired in 2015, he enjoyed his life and retirement to the fullest, spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Becky Y. Bibler of Marion, their children, Brandilyn A. (Brett) Davis of Portsmouth, Oh., Nikki L. (Mohsin) Zaidi of Ann Arbor, Mi., Derek W. (Megan) Bibler of Springfield, Oh., four grandchildren, Cooper Davis, Gwendolyn Davis, Gabriel Zaidi and Emma Bibler, his aunt, Arlene Marshall of Marion,Oh., and numerous cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Wyatt’s Life will be held Sunday, February 19, 2017 from 12-2 PM at his residence. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be helping the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House.