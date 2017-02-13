You are here: Home / Obituaries / Yvonne Marie Thomas, 61, of Marion

Yvonne Marie ThomasYvonne Marie Thomas, age 61, of Marion, Ohio, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

On October 31, 1955, she was born to the late Alvin and Marguerite (Knapp) Franklin, and on October 28, 1976, she married her husband Ted Thomas.

Yvonne worked at Meijer for 18 years. She loved collecting unicorns, and her grandson Ethan was her world.

She is survived by her husband Ted; her sons Teddy (Amy) and Savage (Melissa) Thomas; her daughters Jennifer and Andrea Thomas; her brothers James, Alvin, and Anthony (Lisa) Franklin; her sisters Monna McCullogh, Patricia Meade, Brenda (Arnold) Biggs, Stephanie (Ray) Stith; her grandchildren Ethan, Brayden, Carolynn, Teddy III, Meranda, Zach, and Tyler Thomas and Devon Hummel; and her great-grandson Teddy IV.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 from 10 AM to 12 PM at the Victory Center Church. Services will be held at 12 PM at the church. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery.

