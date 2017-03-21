Austin Rondall Landau, 34, of Marion

by

Austin Rondall Landau, age 34 of Marion, passed away at Grant Medical Center on Sunday March 19, 2017.

Austin entered into this world on July 22, 1982 to Larry Landau and April DeGregory in Columbus, Ohio.

Austin was completely devoted to his family. Between Austin and Crystal, his fiance and soul mate, they had a beautiful baby girl, named Belle Porter Landau, who totally colored his world, and completed his happiness, with his other treasures from Crystal, Daisy and Matthew.

Austin shared a deep, and loving model of a relationship with his mother April. Despite the miles between them, Austin was sure to make his mother know the priority she took in his life. When together he would always take her aside to just hold her and express the depth of his love for her with his bear hugs and “I love you’s”.

The only role Austin loved more than being a family man and son, was being a big brother for his dear sister Kyleigh. He would literally walk through fire for her. And he loved her little boys, Everett and Roman as his own sons.

Being from such a big family, Austin knew the value of keeping his Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins close. His deep connection to both sets of grandparents helped shape the person he became. Austin’s heart was larger than life, he didn’t know a stranger. His charm and compassion made him a friend anyone would be fortunate to know. Austin treated his cousins as if they were his own children, he was the chief, and they were his tribe.

Austin shared an especially strong bond with his 3 Uncles Pete, Mike, and David. He worked for them in their family business. Austin knew he was making the greatest investment he could by going to work for his family every day, despite the challenges. He cherished, and soaked up every bit of fatherly advice that was given him by his many Uncles.

Austin had many hobbies, fishing, golfing, cooking, grilling and entertaining his guests, and the world’s number one fan of his Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Austin’s good qualities were innumerable, but one that stands out most was his quick wit, and sense of humor. He had a comedic presence about him. It’s who he was, and it will never be forgotten.

Austin was an incredible writer, poet and artist. He had the ability to use his experiences in life to create masterpieces for those around him to enjoy for years to come. Austin loved giving of himself, especially the best parts of his heart, and he could do that through spoken or written word. Austin completed and enriched ALL of our lives.

Friends and family can come to honor Austin’s life on Wednesday March 22, 2017 starting at 1pm to 2:30pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:30pm with Charles Williams officiating at the funeral home.

Love is stronger than death. Good night “Bunky” – We love you.