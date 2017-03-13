by

Brenda G. Davis, 73 of Richwood, died peacefully Saturday morning, March 11, 2017 at her home with her loving family by her side.

She was born March 20, 1943 in Marion to the late Millard and Martha (Worthington) Bumgarner.

On July 17, 1965 she married Jon Davis in the First Baptist Church, Richwood and he survives.

Brenda graduated from Richwood High School Class of 1961. In May, 1965 she graduated from BGSU with her BS degree in elementary education and then married the love of her life, Jon Davis on July 17, 1965 in the Richwood First Baptist Church.

She taught second grade at Prospect elementary for 2 years until she left to start a family. In 1979 she returned to her passion of teaching kids and became the director/teacher of the Richwood FUMC Preschool for the next 23 years. While there she touched many lives, and could never go anywhere without being recognized as “Mrs. Davis”.

One of her greatest joys in life has been her grandchildren. She loved being there to support them in whatever they were doing, whether it was cheering from the stands at football games or making memories during sleepovers, she was an amazing Mama B/Mimi/Nini.

After retiring from teaching in 2002, she and Jon enjoyed traveling and camping, attending State Fairs from Maine to Nebraska and The County Fairs in Ohio. She especially enjoyed visits with her college roommate in Patagonia, AZ.

Hobbies she enjoyed were knitting, reading, gardening, volunteering at the civic center calling bingo, and being a very active member of her church, Richwood First United Methodist Church. Family was the most important thing to her. She enjoyed many family get-togethers where she was known as “Aunt B” to all her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her husband, Jon, Richwood; three daughters, Gina Davis, Richwood; Kathy (Mike) Karcher, Marysville; Krista (Keith) Salyer, Richwood; four grandchildren, Katelyn and Riley Karcher; Gavin and Griffin Salyer; a sister, Connie (Joe) Isler, Prospect; two brothers, Ned (Terry) Bumgarner, Columbia, SC; Ben (Pam) Bumgarner, Richwood; a brother-in-law, Robert K. (Marcia) Davis, Boulder, CO; sisters-in-law, Anita Davis; Anne (Russ) Hahn, St. Joe, MI; deceased brother-in-law, Don Davis; nephews and nieces, Jason (Mandy) Swartz, Nathan (Teresa) Swartz, Traci (Craig) Simo, Stefanie (John) Castles, Neal (Stephanie) Bumgarner, Brook (Derek) Lowe, Luke Bumgarner, Kirby (Jason) Rowe, Paige (Justyn) Clevenger, Autumn Bumgarner, Cindy (Phil) Schory, Dean (Ginny) Davis, Scott (LouAnn) Davis, David (Tracy) Davis, Chanin (Chad) Lowe, Debbie (Phillip) Davis, Leslie (Pancho) Hansen, Robin (Tom) Halnon, Russ Hahn (deceased), Mike Hahn, Gary (Julie) Hahn; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church, Richwood with Pastor Joseph Rhea officiating. Burial will follow in Claibourne Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday from 3 to 7 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to First United Methodist Church, 18 S. Fulton Street, Richwood, OH 43344 and The Richwood Independent Fair, P. O. Box 71, Richwood, OH 43344.

