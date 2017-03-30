Burl J. “Jack” Davis, 88, of Marion

by

Burl J. “Jack” Davis, age 88 of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at the Presidential Center of Marion.

Jack was born on July 6, 1928 in Letart Falls, Ohio, the son of Henry Clinton and Stella May (Walker) Davis.

Jack worked as a machine operator at the Quaker Oats plant until his retirement.

He proudly served his country during the Korean War, serving in the United States Army.

On August 29, 1953, he was united in marriage to Billie Jo Froideveaux.

He will be remembered for his fondness of hunting, fishing and wood working. He truly was a “Jack” of-all-trades. He was a lifetime member of the Mt. Victory VFW Post 6817.

Jack is survived by Billie Jo and his children: Rita Iree (Gaafer) Bosh, May “Jacki” Dunson-Quairry and Burl “Dave” (Aimee) Davis; 6 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 19 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his son Jerry Davis; 6 brothers and 1 sister.

Visitation will be Monday, April 3, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER CHAPEL, 360 East Center St., Marion from 4PM to 5PM; Memorial service will follow at 5PM with Rev. Bill Middleton officiating.

Donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com