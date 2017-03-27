Carl Edward Sizemore Sr., 68, of Marion

by

Carl Edward Sizemore Sr., age 68, of Marion passed away on Friday, March 24, 2017, at 11:12 PM in the Grant Medical Center as a result of an automobile mishap.

He was born in Ironton, Ohio on July 4, 1948 to the late Carl Jackson and Virgie (French) Sizemore.

Carl married the former Paula Roope on July 26, 1982 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky and she survives in Marion.

He was a member of Moose Lodge #889. Carl never forgot a name or a face and always had a smile for you.

He was employed for 18 years with Tecumseh Products and went on to work for Universal Motor Parts, NAPA, and O’Reilly’s Auto Parts as a salesman for a total of 30 years.

Surviving along with his wife; Paula are three sons; Carl E. Sizemore Jr. of Marion, Scott E. Stephens of Marion, and Chad E. (Heather) Stephens of White House, TN., a daughter; Julie M. Hopkins of Morral, OH., a brother; Arnold Sizemore of Indiana, a sister; Elizabeth Rice of Smithfield, N.C., and eight grandchildren whom he loved very much; Shelby, Jacob, Allysa, Shalee, Jericka, Keirsten, Maelea, & Ashton. Carl is also survived by his furry friends, dogs; Emo & Shadow. Preceeding him in death along with his parents are a brother; David Sizemore and a sister; Thelma Garrett.

Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Thursday, March 30, 2017, from . The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday the 31st at 1:30 PM with burial to follow in the Marion Cemetery. Officiating will be Paul & Gary Lyons.

