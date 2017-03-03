Catherine Leila Ferguson, 92, of Marion

by

Catherine Leila Ferguson, age 92 of Marion, OH, passed away on Wednesday March 1, 2017 at the Presidential Center.

Catherine entered into this world on June 5, 1924 to the late Harold W. and Margaret (Pittenger) Hall in Marion, Ohio. On September 5, 1943, Catherine married Robert Ferguson in Marion, Ohio at the Emanuel Lutheran Church and enjoyed 73 years of marriage.

She graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1942 and is a lifelong member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church. She had worked for George K. Brown for 9 years and served as a board member of the Marion Public Library for 11 years. After she retired, Catherine was given the honor of Secretary Emeritus with a lifelong membership to the Marion Rotary Club, where she became the first woman member of the Marion Rotary Club in 1987 and succeeded her father Harold W. Hall as the club secretary until 1998. She has been a lifelong resident of Marion, except for 7 years in California.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son: Robert Steven Ferguson; one great granddaughter: Emma Boldman; and one brother: Frank Hall.

Catherine is survived by her husband: Robert E. Ferguson; two sons: David Neal Ferguson and Marc (Shelley) Ferguson both of Marion, OH; one daughter: Carola Lynn Woodrum of Marion, OH; one brother: Robert Neal (Barbara) Hall of Perrysburg, OH; one sister-in-law: Elsie Hall; and nephew: Terry (Bev) Kreis; eight grandchildren: Steven (Renee) Ferguson, Erin Douglass, Ty (Michaela) Boldman, Drew (Ashley) Boldman, Matthew Woodrum, Sarah Woodrum, Nathan Woodrum and Kimberly (Justin) Niedermier; seven great grandchildren: Alyssa Ferguson, Layla Ferguson, Cartyr Ferguson, Keira Douglass, Liam Douglass, Madison Boldman, with a another great grandchild due in August.

Friends and Family can come to honor Catherine’s life on Tuesday March 7, 2017 starting at 10 am to 12pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at the Marion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations can be made to the Marion Rotary Club and/or the Marion Public Library. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.