Cecilia “Sis” L. (Tyler) Howell, 66

Cecilia “Sis” L. (Tyler) Howell passed away Monday, February 27, 2017 at her home.

Sis was born on Tuesday, August 1, 1950 to the late Cecil E. and Estella (Spears) Tyler in Marion, Ohio. She was one of 9 children.

Sis enjoyed quilting and knitting. She would make things with secret sayings within the masterpiece just so the person she was giving it to had to look for it. She also enjoyed watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. Eventually her grandchildren got her hooked on the game Candy Crush.

Sis loved to cook and bake. There would always be fresh baked sweets at her house when the grandchildren would come over. She looked forward to family gatherings which gave her the opportunity to cook for everyone.

Above all she loved her family and cherished the many memories that were made together. At times Sis was very stubborn and would never turn down the opportunity to be involved in a good argument. She would argue with you even if she knew she was wrong. However, she truly did have a heart of gold.

Sis will be dearly missed by her children Raymond Helms, Estella Helms, Angel Helms, and Katherine (Norm) Ashbrook; her brothers Thomas Tyler and Charles Woodall; sisters Pat (John) Cunningham, Linda French, Neomia Caudill, Katherine Cochrane and her 17 grandchildren.

Sis was met at the gates of Heaven by her parents; brothers Edward Tyler and Ronald Woodall, and sister-in law Edie Tyler.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association in honor of Cecilia.

Sis’s family will greet friends on Sunday March 5, 2017 from 2pm to 4pm at the Snyder Funeral Home, DENZER Chapel 360 East Center Street, Marion, Ohio. Services celebrating her life will follow immediately with Pastor Floyd Radebaugh officiating.

