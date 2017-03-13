Connie Sue King, 61, of Marion

by

Connie Sue King, age 61, of Marion went to be with her Lord and Savior early Saturday morning, March 11, 2017, at home surrounded by her loving family after a battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

On December 20, 1955, Connie was born in Marion, Ohio, the younger of two daughters of the late Richard “Dick” and Sally Ann (Fisher) Indoe. She graduated from River Valley High School in the class of 1974.

In August of 1973, Connie was working as a cashier at Woolworth’s in Marion, where she met a young stock boy, Robert “Bob” King. Her mother, Sally, officially set up Connie and Bob on a dinner date, and the rest was history. They were married on September 12, 1976, at the Epworth United Methodist Church, and they have been hand in hand ever since. They shared a special love during their forty years of marriage.

After Woolworth’s, Connie worked at the Fahey Bank for a few years and then was a receptionist at the L & K Corporate offices in Marion from 1976 to 1988, when she stopped working to focus on raising her children.

A woman of faith, Connie was a lifelong member of the Epworth United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir for several years.

Inheriting a love for card games from her mother, Connie loved playing euchre and canasta. She was a member of the Town and Country Euchre Club. She also loved rooting for her OSU Buckeyes, watching her many soaps, and going out to dinner.

Cherishing every moment spent with her grandchildren, Connie was their beloved “Mimi”. Together they loved playing boards games and going to the swimming pool. As a family they loved their mini vacations too.

Connie was a very sweet, kind, and loving woman, who also possessed a deep strength and strong determination.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert King; two children: Sara (Jerrell) Glenn, and Ryan (Chelsie Caudill) King; two grandchildren: Cameron and Cassidy Williams; and a brother-in-law, Dick Moore.

Including her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Moore.

Her family will greet friends from 10 – 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at the Epworth United Methodist Church, 249 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will follow at 11 a.m., with Rev. Dave Hoffman and Pastor Wynand De Wet officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to OnePlusGod Ministries, https://oneplusgod.givingfuel.com/ministry-support.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Connie’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.