Donald Paul Spicer, 89, of Morral

Donald Paul Spicer, age 89, of Morral passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

Don was born in Marion, Ohio on August 22, 1927 to the late John J. and Constance (Greenland) Spicer.

On October 23, 1948, Don married his darling wife Virginia I. “Ginny” Schultz. Together they shared a lifetime of 67 years raising children, spoiling grandchildren, and enjoying life to the fullest. Ginny passed away September 4, 2016.

Don graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1945 and enlisted in The US Merchant Marines. He was honorably discharged on October 14, 1945. Don worked for Ohio American Water Company for 43 years; retiring as the head of maintenance. Don’s true passion was firefighting. He worked for The Salt Rock Township Fire Department for over 50 years working his way to Chief in 1986. He retired in 2004, but could often be found at the fire department solving the world’s problems.

To say Don was a family man is an understatement. He enjoyed spending countless hours with his sons hunting, fishing, boating, and camping (even during tornados at Delaware State Park in a 12 foot tent). Don was a past member of both the American Legion 162 and the Moose Lodge 889.

Don will be missed by his children, Ronald E. Spicer and Larry A. (Teri Austin) Spicer; grandchildren, Melinda Jo (Greg) Jones, Scott Joseph Spicer, Blake Andrew Spicer, Holly Michelle Grove and Tyler Jay Coldwell; and 5 great grandchildren with one on the way; sister, Helen Crissinger; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by sister, Jane Richards.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Salt Rock Township Fire Department.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 4 until 8 pm at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel. A 10 am funeral will be held Friday, March 24, 2017 at the Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Sopher officiating. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery.

