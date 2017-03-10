Edward Alan Moore, 29, of Marion

by

Edward Alan Moore, age 29, of Marion passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, as a result of an auto accident in Logan County.

He was born on June 15, 1987 in Marion, Ohio, the son of Mitchell and Anne (Clarke) Moore. His father survives in Caledonia, OH. and his mother in Delaware,OH.

Edward was a student at River Valley High School and graduated from Tri-River Career Center.

Surviving along with his parents are a son; Ethan Moore whom he loved greatly and a brother; Benjamin Moore of Marion, OH.

Edward was a kind soul and was employed with Stratosphere LLC in West Liberty, Ohio.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2017, at his aunt’s home (Bob & Jennifer Imbody), 2155 Essex Rd., LaRue, OH. from 2:00 – 6:00 PM The public is invited.

Contributions may be made to the Moore Family to assist with expenses and to further his son’s (Ethan) education. Online condolences may be sent to www.boydbornfuneralhome.com