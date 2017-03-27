Floyd Edgar Angus, 95, of Marion

by

Floyd Edgar Angus, age 95, of Marion, went to be with the Lord Friday evening, March 24, 2017, at the Presidential Center following a five month illness.

On October 26, 1921, Floyd was born in Jackson County, West Virginia, the son of the late Sherman Harley Angus and Ida Lavinia Harbin. Floyd and Ida then moved to Marion, Ohio, when Floyd was young.

Leaving school early to join his fellow countrymen in the fight of World War II, Floyd enlisted to serve in the U.S. Navy. He served aboard three submarines in the Pacific: the USS Dace, Darter, and Menhaden; one of which shot the first missile in the Leyte Gulf against Japan. Floyd was discharged the day the war ended, in his favorite place that he had been stationed, Australia.

While on leave from the U.S. Navy, Floyd returned to Ohio, where he married the love of his life, Helen Loreno, on January 21, 1945, at the Emanuel Church in Sandusky, Ohio. Together they shared over sixty three years of marriage, raising two daughters: Jamie and Diana. Helen preceded him in death on August 17, 2008.

Upon his honorable discharge, Floyd eventually made his way back to Marion, Ohio, from Australia. Then, in 1946, when the Quaker Oats Company opened it’s plant in Marion, Floyd was one of the original employees to begin working there. He worked at Quaker Oats for thirty nine years, finishing his career in the maintenance department in 1988. After retiring, he enjoyed his morning coffee with the Quaker Oats Old Timer’s.

A devout Catholic, Floyd was a faithful member of the St. Mary Church in Marion for most of his life, where he proudly served as an usher for many years. Floyd had also been very active with the Marion Catholic Booster Club, and was a past officer of the club.

With a love for the outdoors, Floyd enjoyed hunting in his younger years, especially bow hunting. He also had been a member of the Black Feather Archery Club in Marion.

The cook of the house, Floyd made most every meal for his wife and daughters. His family was very important to him, and he cherished his grandchildren, especially enjoying their sporting events.

A quiet man of faith, Floyd was most proud to have served his country aboard several submarines in the U.S. Navy to help bring us to victory.

Floyd will be missed by his two daughters: Jamie (Shaun) Straw, and Diana Wilson, both of Marion; four grandchildren: Shaun (Beth) Straw II of Marysville, Aaron (Abbe) Straw of Delaware, Diana (Thomas) Lothes and Dennis (fiancé Kristi Kempf) Wilson II, both of Marion; four great-grandchildren: Megan and Ashley Straw, and Zachary and Kelsee Lothes; two brothers: Harley (Shirley) Angus of TX, and Ralph (Barbara) Angus of WV; two brothers-in-law: Ralph Loreno, and Carl (Donna) Loreno of Marion; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Maag of Marion; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including his wife and parents, Floyd was preceded in death by a sister, Freeda McKinniss; a brother, Charles Angus; three brothers-in-law: George (Hazel) Loreno, Louis (Marian) Loreno, and Robert Maag Jr.; and a sister-in-law, Gladys Loreno.

His family will greet friends from 10 – 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at the St. Mary Church (address below). Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church at 11 a.m., with Father Thomas Buffer officiating. Burial with military honors provided by the Marion County United Veterans Council will follow in Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Church, 251 N. Main St., Marion, OH 43302.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Floyd’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.