Franklin “Delly” Klingel, 79, of Delaware

by

Franklin “Delly” Klingel, age 79 of Delaware, passed away on Monday February 27, 2017 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Delly was born on March 20, 1937 in Marion, the son of Ernest Leroy and Hazel Marie (Hensel) Klingel. He graduated from Waldo High School.

Delly was retired from Landmark of Waldo with over 40 years of service to the company. He also farmed the family land for 20years.

Delly was a proud veteran of the United States Army where he served his country faithfully. He was a member of the Waldo American Legion and the AMVETS.

On January 2, 1997, Delly was united in marriage to the beautiful Marcia A. Gray.

Delly had a heart for service and volunteered many places over the years including the Waldo Fire Department, Delaware Red Cross, Source Point Delaware Council for Older Adults and many other charities. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Elks Club, Waldo Sportsman Club and a lifelong member of Peace Community United Church of Christ. He loved to play cards with his family and friends, was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and he never missed the Little Brown Jug. Above all else, family was Delly’s most cherished treasure.

He is survived by his wife Marcia A. Gray; daughter Melanie (Greg) Balson; step-children: Thomas (Melody) Henry and Billie Hecker; grandchildren: Jonathan Henry, Ariel Henry, Taylor Dunlap, Hayden Dunlap, Noah Dunlap, Devan Grace Hecker-List; his brother Harry (Janie) Klingel and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.

Delly is preceded in death by parents; his children: Terry Klingel and Francine Klingel; siblings: Elinor (Jim) Salyer, Wanda Klingel, Joan (Jerry) Baker, Ginny Fix and Richard (Janet) Klingel.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the community of Sarah Moore for their caring devotion and friendship to Delly.

If so desired, donations may be made to Peace Community United Church of Christ, 4061 Columbus-Sandusky Rd. South, Marion.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 3, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER CHAPEL, 360 East Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Saturday at Peace Community United Church of Christ at 11AM with Pastor Joel Fetter officiating; Burial will be in Waldo Cemetery.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Klingel family and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com