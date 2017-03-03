Frieda M. Moore, 99, of Marion

by

Frieda M. Moore, age 99, of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at the Genesis Presidential Center.

She was born to the late Ernest C. and Bessie (Allen) Pickens on August 18, 1917, and she married her late husband Guy Preston Moore, Jr., in October of 1952.

Frieda was a member of the Central Baptist Church as well as the Grace Baptist Church, and she was the matriarch of her family. She owned the city’s first answering service, answering 36 phones for several different businesses during the nighttime hours.

She is survived by her daughter Rita Bender of Marion; her grandchildren Guy Bender and Melissa Bender; her great-grandchildren Ashley Nicole Daso, Preston Bender, Tyler Daso, and Ethan Bender; and numerous loving nieces and nephews, including her caretakers Marlyn Harden and Jackie Dawson.

She was preceded in death by her husband Guy Preston Moore, Jr., on June 28, 1954, as well as her siblings Chalmer Pickens, James Pickens, Lucy Donahue, Okey Pickens, Otmer Pickens, and Elva Wickline.

Calling hours will take place on Sunday, March 5, 2017 from 4 PM to 6 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will be held on Monday, March 6, 2017 at 11 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.