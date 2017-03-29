Gary L. Nauman, 76, of Marion

by

Gary L. Nauman age 76 of Marion, Ohio passed away Monday, March 27, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

He was born November 27, 1940 in Marion, Ohio to the late Walter and Genevieve (Ward) Nauman.

On August 22, 1963 he married Kathryn A. (LaVenia) Nauman, she preceded him in death May 3, 2011.

Gary was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving from 1958-1961. He was a self-employed contractor for 40 plus years. In his spare time he enjoyed watching sports especially the Blue Jackets and the Browns.

He is survived by his daughter, Cheri Nauman of Marion, his two brothers, Ronald (Velma) Nauman of Marion and David (Eileen) Nauman of Tubac, AZ., his niece, Katrina Nauman, five cousins, Donna (Scott) Ellis, Peggy (John) Imboden, Teena (Greg) Cheney, Jackie (JR) Spurgeon and Jerry Binau.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 1, 2017 from 9 – 11 AM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 11AM at the funeral home with Rev. Ralph Velazco officiating. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery where the Marion County United Veterans Council will conduct military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfunalhome.com